In the wake of an attack by Iran on the headquarters of a terrorist group located within Pakistan’s borders, reports emerging on Thursday suggest that Pakistan has retaliated. The initial Iranian attack, which involved drones and missiles, took place in the late hours of Tuesday. Pakistan has reportedly launched counter-strikes on targets situated in Balochistan. This comes after Pakistan condemned Iran on Wednesday for carrying out a missile and drone strike on its territory. The Iranian attack resulted in the tragic deaths of two children and injuries to three others in Balochistan. India on Iran Strikes in Pakistan: 'Matter of Iran and Pakistan, We Have Uncompromising Position of Zero Tolerance Towards Terrorism', Says MEA.

Pakistan Strikes Militant Targets in Iran

Sources in the Pakistani Armed Forces are reporting that the Air Force has conducted several Airstrike tonight on a Baloch Militant Group in Eastern Iran near the City of Saravan, roughly 20 Miles into the Sistan and Baluchestan Provence from the Border with Pakistan; Smoke is… pic.twitter.com/VKO8fjohWD — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 18, 2024

