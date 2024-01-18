A day after threatening Tehran with "serious consequences" for its attack on the Balochi organisation Jaish al-Adl's headquarters in its territory, Pakistan launched attacks against "terrorist hideouts" in Iran on Thursday, January 18.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, "a number of terrorists" were killed during the intelligence-based operation known as "Marg Bar Sarmachar". Iranian media reported that nine people including four children were killed in the attack. Days before to the retaliatory attacks, Islamabad alleged that Iran had targeted "terrorist targets" in Pakistan, killing two children. Pakistan Conducts Retaliatory Air Strikes on Alleged Baloch Separatist Camps in Iran Day After Deadly Balochistan Attack: Report.

Nine Killed, Including Four Children in Pakistan’s Retaliatory Air Strikes in Iran

BREAKING: 9 Iranians killed in Pakistani strikes on Iran — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 18, 2024

