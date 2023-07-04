The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed the Toshakhana case and granted Imran Khan's bail request, allowing a huge relief for the former Pakistan prime minister. The verdict was delivered by Justice Amir Farooq, Chief Justice of the Islamabad HC, Pakistan's ARY News reported. Khan is accused of purchasing gifts from the Toshakhana state storehouse at a reduced price and then reselling them for a profit, including an expensive Graff wristwatch. Moment When Imran Khan Was Arrested: Videos of Former Pakistan PM's Arrest From Outside Islamabad High Court Surface Online.

Islamabad HC Declares Toshakhana Case Against Imran Khan Inadmissible

Islamabad High Court declares Toshakhana case against former Pakistan PM and PTI chairman Imran Khan inadmissible, reports Pakistan's ARY News — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)