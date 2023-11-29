Nawaz Sharif, the former prime minister of Pakistan, was acquitted on Wednesday, November 29, by the Islamabad High Court in two corruption trials in which he was found guilty in 2018. After going into self-imposed exile in October, Sharif contested his sentencing in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield property cases at the Islamabad High Court (IHC). On Nawaz's appeal against his conviction in the case, a two-member panel of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq rendered the decision, according to Dawn, a newspaper headquartered in Pakistan. Fight in Nawaz Sharif’s Plane Video: Scuffle Breaks Out Over PML-N Leader Malik Noor Awan's Missing Luggage in Plane Carrying Former Pakistan PM to Islamabad, Clip Surfaces.

Nawaz Sharif Acquitted by Islamabad High Court in Two Corruption Cases

Islamabad High Court acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference, tweets Pakistan's Geo News pic.twitter.com/Cu88vJeSyI — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)