In an unfortunate incident that took place in Pakistan, a train reportedly derailed in Nawabshah. As per reports, 15 people have been killed and nearly 40 people were injured in the said incident. A video of the train derailment has also gone viral on social media. Reportedly, 10 bogies of Rawalpindi-bound Hazara Express train derailed near Sahara Rail Station, located between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah. Pakistan Train Accident Video: 15 Dead, 50 Injured After Rawalpindi-Bound Hazara Express Bogies Derail Near Nawabshah Near Sahara Railway Station.

Train Derails in Pakistan

BREAKING: Train derailment in Nawabshah, Pakistan kills 15 people and leaves 40 injured. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 6, 2023

Watch the Video of the Train Derailment Here:

Sad news: 20+ people died and over 50+ people were injured after 10 bogies of Rawalpindi-bound Hazara Exp derailed near Sahara Rail Station, located between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah.#TrainAccident #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/sj7ctspOjE — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) August 6, 2023

