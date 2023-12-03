Paraguay Plane Crash: Paraguayan Lawmaker Walter Harms, Three Others Die as Small Aircraft Crashes in Guayaibi (Watch Video)

A Paraguayan lawmaker and three other people died in a plane crash in the South American country on Saturday. A video surfaced on social media showed burning wreckage in a field.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 03, 2023 07:45 AM IST

A Paraguayan lawmaker and three other people died in a plane crash in the South American country on Saturday. The plane crashed soon after takeoff some 180 km (112 miles) from Asuncion and killed Walter Harms, a legislator for the ruling Colorado party and three men who were part of his team, according to the police report. A video surfaced on social media showed burning wreckage in a field. According to the police report, the plane hit a tree during takeoff and erupted in flames while falling to the ground. Santiago Pena Wins Paraguay Elections: Voters Elect Conservative Economist as New President.

Paraguay Plane Crash

Paraguayan Lawmaker Walter Harms Killed

