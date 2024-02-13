Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, for the highly anticipated 'Ahlan Modi' event on February 13. He is scheduled to address the enthusiastic Indian diaspora gathered at the venue shortly. This visit, part of his two-day trip to the UAE, underscores the significance of bilateral relations between India and the Emirates. PM Modi UAE Visit: Indian Diaspora Gives Warm Welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi, Eagerly Await BAPS Mandir Inauguration (Watch Videos).

PM Narendra Modi Arrives at Zayed Sports Stadium

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi arrives at the Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE for the 'Ahlan Modi' event. PM will address the Indian diaspora here, shortly. pic.twitter.com/tASLXlNnNi — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)