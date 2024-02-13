Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome in Abu Dhabi as he arrived for his two-day visit to the UAE on Tuesday, February 13. A touching moment unfolded as PM Modi shared a hug with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon his arrival. The Indian Prime Minister was also accorded a Guard of Honour, signifying the significance of his visit. Following his time in the UAE, PM Modi is scheduled to travel to Doha, Qatar, where he will inaugurate the UAE's first Hindu Temple, the BAPS Mandir, on Wednesday, February 14. PM Modi UAE Visit: Vedic Prayers Held for Global Harmony Ahead of BAPS Hindu Temple Inauguration in Abu Dhabi (See Pics).

PM Narendra Modi Arrives in UAE

#WATCH | Abu Dhabi, UAE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, share a hug. PM Modi was also accorded Guard of Honour upon his arrival. pic.twitter.com/MSLhuTEv8d — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

VIDEO | PM Modi welcomed by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as he arrives in Abu Dhabi. The PM is on a two-day visit to the Gulf nation, after which he will travel to Qatari capital Doha on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/L9WvR1ExTh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 13, 2024

