Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, January 20, congratulated his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida and JAXA for achieving Japan's first soft moon landing. "Congratulations Prime Minister @Kishida230 and everyone at JAXA on achieving Japan’s first soft Moon landing. India looks forward to our cooperation in space exploration between @isro and JAXA," PM Narendra Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter. Japan's lunar lander completed a successful touchdown on the moon’s surface just after midnight on Saturday. With the landing, Japan becomes just the fifth country to land a craft on the moon, after the U.S., Russia, China and India. Japan Moon Mission: JAXA Makes Historic Landing on Moon, but Lander Losing Power Rapidly Makes Mission ‘Minimum Success’.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Japan PM Fumio Kishida and JAXA

Congratulations Prime Minister @Kishida230 and everyone at JAXA on achieving Japan’s first soft Moon landing. India looks forward to our cooperation in space exploration between @isro and JAXA. https://t.co/lvQ99iltDH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2024

