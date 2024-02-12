Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, on February 14. This significant event marks a milestone in interfaith dialogue and cultural exchange between India and the UAE. Following his visit to Abu Dhabi, PM Modi will travel to Doha on the same day to hold bilateral discussions with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday. PM Modi Qatar Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Travel to Doha on February 14, Will Hold Bilateral Meeting With Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

BAPS Mandir

#WATCH | PM Modi will inaugurate Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, on February 14 pic.twitter.com/WYZqmOwRQu — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)