A car collided with a crowd of people on Friday afternoon in the Polish cityland's Szczecin, resulting in multiple serious injuries. Local media reported that the driver fled the scene. Photo and video of the scene have surfaced on social media. More details are awaited. Poland: Opposition Holds Massive Rally in Warsaw, Video Shows Hundreds of Thousands of Protestors.

Multiple Injured After Car Drives Into Crowd

BREAKING: A mass casualty incident has occurred in Szczecin, Poland, after a man plowed his vehicle into a group of pedestrians, seriously injuring over a dozen people. pic.twitter.com/qGmRQphHOA — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) March 1, 2024

Car Plows Through Crowd

BREAKING: Multiple people injured, including children, after vehicle plows through a group of pedestrians in Szczecin, Poland pic.twitter.com/094UE1XUh9 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 1, 2024

