Pope Francis has expressed his solidarity and closeness to the people of India, which is battling the second wave of COVID-19. The Pope hailed the efforts of the medic and urged them to stay strong.

I wish to convey my heartfelt solidarity and spiritual closeness to all the Indian people, together with the assurance of my prayers that God will grant healing and consolation to everyone affected by this grave pandemic. #India https://t.co/Oo0Pk73tGh — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) May 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)