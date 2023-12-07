Prince Constantin, the youngest son of the reigning Prince of Liechtenstein Hans-Adam II, died suddenly this week, the Princely House said in a statement Wednesday. "The Princely House regrets to announce that Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein passed away unexpectedly on December 5, 2023," the statement said. Prince Constantin was 51 when he breathed his last. Nikolay Kobrinets, Russian Diplomat, Found Dead At a Hotel in Istanbul; Probe On.

Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein Dies:

NEW - Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein dies "unexpectedly" at 51, the Princely House said in a statement. pic.twitter.com/OTNLvDfcQQ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)