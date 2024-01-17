The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has been hospitalised for planned abdominal surgery and will remain at The London Clinic for up to two weeks, Kensington Palace said Wednesday. “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,'' the palace said. “She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,'' Kensington Palace said in a statement. The Princess of Wales is expected to return to public duties after Easter, the palace said. Catherine, Princess of Wales Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on First Death Anniversary with Her Sentimental Jewelry (View Pics).

Princess of Wales Hospitalised

