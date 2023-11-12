Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, pro-Palestinian activists in Australia on Sunday, November 12, were seen blocking an Israeli ship. As per news agency Insider Corner, the pro-Palestinian protestors reportedly blocked an Israeli ship, alleging that the ship was transporting weapons. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 14-second video clip shows pro-Palestinian protestors at the Sydney Harbor blocking the Israeli ship on jet skis. They were supported by onshore demonstrators, which forced the ship to change its direction. Israel-Hamas War: India Votes in Favour of UN Resolution Condemning Settlement Activities in Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Pro-Palestinian Activists Block Israeli Ship

VIDEO: Pro-Palestinian activists in Australia blocked an Israeli ship, alleging weapons transport. Sydney Harbor protesters on jet skis, supported by onshore demonstrators, forced the ship to change direction. pic.twitter.com/W1Ie7bckFm — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) November 12, 2023

Palestinian Supporters Block Israeli Ship

Protesters on Jet Skis in Sydney Harbor

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists blocked the path of an Israeli ship in Australia, claiming it was carrying weapons - Sky News Protesters on jet skis in Sydney harbor demanded taking action against arms shipments to Israel. They were supported on shore by protesters… pic.twitter.com/grlhIsrwOc — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)