India's neighbouring country, Pakistan condemned the consecration ceremony held at Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Monday, January 22. Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Pakistan government issued a statement on the day of the Pran Pratishtha event and said the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya where once Babri Masjid stood "will remain a blot on the face of India's democracy". "Developments of the last 31 years, leading to today's consecration ceremony, are indicative of growing majoritarianism in India", Pakistan government asserted. Pakistan accused the authorities of marginalizing Indian Muslims and said "Notably, there is a growing list of mosques, including the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura, facing similar threat of desecration and destruction". Earlier in the day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Ram Lalla idol at the shrine and said "Our Ram has arrived today after wait, patience, sacrifices of centuries". Following the ceremony, five-feet tall statue of Lord Ram in childhood form was unveiled. Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Ram Lalla Will No Longer Live in a Tent, Says PM Narendra Modi After Temple’s Pran Pratishtha (Watch Video).

Pakistan Condemns Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration:

🔊: PR NO. 2️⃣4️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣ Pakistan Condemns Consecration of the ‘Ram Temple’ on the Site of Demolished Babri Mosque 🔗⬇️https://t.co/s3zJmZMhzN pic.twitter.com/X5rYshPxDu — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) January 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)