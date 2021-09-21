UK researchers are hoping to harness 6G technology to enable virtual teleportation. Professor Rahim Tafazolli and researchers of the Institute for Communication Systems in the UK are trying to achieve virtual teleportation by transmitting all human senses. Professor Rahim Tafazolli says "In 6G we are trying to turn a science fiction into a science fact". He also said that "from 1G to 5G we were able to transmit only two human senses, Hearing and seeing, and we are trying to add other three senses, touch, taste and smell."

Researchers in the UK are hoping to harness 6G technology to enable virtual teleportation pic.twitter.com/HtPiH7iA1D — Reuters (@Reuters) September 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)