A protest near a theatre in south London has turned into riots as protesters were seen attacking police officers with sticks ahead of New Year's Eve. Videos surfacing online show people waving sticks and throwing barriers at riot police in Camberwell. The rioters can be seen hitting the cop cars with sticks. More details are awaited. London Metro Attack Video: Two Women Thrash Female Passenger in Train on Elizabeth Line, Clip of Assault Goes Viral.

Riots in London Street Video

NEW - Chaos has broken out on the streets of London, with crowds wielding sticks seen squaring up with cops — The Sunpic.twitter.com/HXJc5QW5Wg — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 30, 2023

Riots in London Street

Another view of the diversity riot in South London. Immigrants running riot fighting with the police. My parents are from #Camberwell 😡 pic.twitter.com/jNPhrVodyG — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) December 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)