A flash mob stormed a Nike store in Los Angeles on Sunday and escaped with goods worth Rs 10 lakh. Police have now released video of the brazen robbery in hopes of identifying the suspects. Police said that more than a dozen suspects in five vehicles raided a Nike store on South Alameda Street in the South Gate neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday evening around 5:50 p.m. Video footage from the incident shows the suspects grabbing all merchandise and stuffing them into blue trash bags. They covered their faces with medical masks to avoid identification. Robbery Caught on Camera in US: Man Punched, Thrown to Ground and Robbed in Chicago Alley; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Robbery in Los Angeles

