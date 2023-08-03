In a daytime incident on July 31, a jewellery store near Jamboree Rd. and Michelson Dr. in Irvine, California in the US, was targeted by three male black suspects donned in black masks and attire. Armed with hammers, they entered the store and proceeded to smash display cases, and made away with nearly USD 9,00,000 worth of ornaments. An ongoing investigation is currently underway to apprehend the culprits, with police sharing CCTV footage of the incident. Box-Wearing Robber in US Video: Florida Man Wraps Box Around His Head to Rob Phone Repair Shop, Arrested as He Reveals Face While Checking Stolen Phones.

Smash-and-Grab Robbery

#IRVINEPDPIO - On Monday, July 31, at 12:20 p.m., three male black suspects dressed in black masks and clothing entered a jewelry store near Jamboree Rd. and Michelson Dr. They smashed display cases with hammers and stole almost $900,000 worth of jewelry. If you have any pic.twitter.com/nPoyuj3bkZ — Irvine Police Department (@IrvinePolice) August 1, 2023

WATCH: Three black male suspects armed with hammers took away nearly a million dollars in a brazen smash-and-grab robbery in Irvine, California pic.twitter.com/q0gp1TOf4Z — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 3, 2023

