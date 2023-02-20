In what can be seen as a bizarre incident, archaeologists in United Kingdom were shocked after they discovered a 2,000-year-old "sewing tool" which could potentially be the only known life-size Roman dildo. The "First Roman dildo" has now been detailed in the journal Antiquity. Archaeologists have called the discovery of "First Roman dildo" as exciting and intriguing.

Discovery of ’First Roman Dildo Shocks Archaeologists

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)