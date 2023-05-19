Russia's foreign ministry on Friday said it banned entry to 500 Americans, including former president Barack Obama. The moves come as a counter-attack to sanctions imposed by Washington. In a statement, the ministry also said Russia had refused the latest US request for consular access to detained reporter Evan Gershkovich, who faces spying charges. US Sanctions Russia’s FSB, Iran’s IRGC for ‘Hostage-Taking’.

