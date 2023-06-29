A major fire was reported at a chemical plant in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod on Thursday. The exact cause of the blaze is still unclear. Videos showing clouds of thick black smoke coming out of the factory unit and covering the sky have surfaced on social media. More details are awaited. Russia Oil Depot Fire Videos: Flames and Smoke Erupts From Voronezh Oil Terminal Moments After Helicopter Flies Away.

Russia Chemical Plant Fire Video:

BREAKING: Massive fire at chemical plant in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. https://t.co/cA5S0qa9SY — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 29, 2023

