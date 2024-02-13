In a major development, Russia on Tuesday, February 13 declared the Prime Minister of Estonia as a "wanted person" over an undisclosed criminal case. The recent development comes amid the escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine. Estonian PM Kallas, who has been vocal about defending Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, has emerged as one of the prominent voices within the European Union and NATO, advocating for increased military support to Ukraine. In an interview with Austrian news outlet Der Standard, she said "peace negotiations with Moscow doesn't guarantee tranquillity and yielding to Russia's territorial ambitions would only satisfy its demands without ensuring lasting peace". This is the first instance of Russia opening a criminal case against a sitting foreign head of state, which has sent shockwaves across diplomatic circles, prompting concerns about escalating tensions in the region. Vladimir Putin Urges Traditionally Male Professions To Employ More Women, Says 'Girls Represent a Huge Reserve for Russia'.

Russia Declares Estonia PM Kaja Kallas 'Wanted' :

BREAKING: Russia has declared Estonia's PM Kaja Kallas as a 'wanted' person — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 13, 2024

