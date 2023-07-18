Following the discovery of an 'unidentified disease' in the Upper Egyptian city of Qena, Rospotrebnadzor, Russia's sanitary watchdog, enforced tougher health and quarantine rules on Monday for flights arriving from Egypt. According to the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population, 67 cases of a strange illness that causes lethargy and fever have been documented in Qena. As per a statement cited by the Russian news agency TASS on Monday, Rospotrebnadzor has enhanced sanitary and quarantine procedures with regard to flights from Egypt in light of the present circumstances. This includes using the Perimeter automated information system. 'Mystery' Illness Hits Equatorial Guinea: Unidentified Disease Causing Hemorrhagic Fever, Eight Dead; Lockdown Declared in Two Villages.

Russia Imposes Health Regulations on Flights Departing From Egypt

