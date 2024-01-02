Russia once again launched another barrage of missile attacks on Ukraine on Tuesday, January 2. A video going viral on social media shows multiple buildings in Kyiv and Kharkiv being hit during a Russian missile attack on Ukraine. As per BNO News, there are also reports of casualties due to the missile attack. Some reports suggested that the large-scale strikes are targeting power infrastructure across Ukraine. Russia Launches Biggest Missile Attack on Ukraine Killing at Least 11 and Injuring Over 70 As Several Buildings Hit (Watch Videos).

Russia Launches Another Missile Attack

BREAKING: Multiple buildings in Kyiv and Kharkiv hit during Russian missile attack. Reports of casualties pic.twitter.com/robuz21GFE — BNO News (@BNONews) January 2, 2024

Large-Scale Strikes Target Power Infrastructure

BREAKING: Large-scale strikes in Kyiv appear to target power infrastructure — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 2, 2024

Tesla Showroom in Kyiv Hit During Russian Missile Attack

JUST IN: Tesla showroom in Kyiv hit during Russian missile attack pic.twitter.com/xDWUNadwEM — BNO News (@BNONews) January 2, 2024

Russian Attack on Kyiv

⚡️Video of the consequences of the 🇷🇺Russian terrorist attack on 🇺🇦Kyiv pic.twitter.com/5KaWfCcq21 — 🇺🇦Ukrainian Front (@front_ukrainian) January 2, 2024

