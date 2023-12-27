Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday, December 27, spoke about his meeting with India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. "We have taken note of our multilateral cooperation," Sergey Lavrov said. He further said that at the United Nations, Russia supports the Indian aspiration to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council. India-Russia Relations Remain Very Steady and Very Strong, Says EAM S Jaishankar at Moscow (Watch Video).

We Have Taken Note of Our Multilateral Cooperation

On meeting with Dr S Jaishankar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says, "We have taken note of our multilateral cooperation. At the UN, Russia supports the Indian aspiration to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council" pic.twitter.com/uh9Dn2rawz — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)