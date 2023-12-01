A man with dual Russian-Italian citizenship has been arrested by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) on charges of military sabotage. The suspect has been accused of carrying out bomb attacks on military installations and a train line in Russia. On Friday, December 1, Moscow said that the planned attacks were carried out under the instructions of Ukrainian military intelligence after the suspect had been recruited by Kyiv earlier this year. Unclaimed attacks have caused damage to infrastructure and production facilities across Russia since its military forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Russian investigators have initiated numerous cases in response to these incidents. Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Military Launches Biggest Drone Attack Against Kiev Since Beginning of Ukraine Invasion.

Russia Arrests Man With Dual Citizenship:

NEW - Russia says it has arrested Italian national for carrying out sabotage attacks on military installations and a train line under the orders of Ukrainian military intelligencehttps://t.co/HwP4Cy6npz — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 1, 2023

