A Russian student has been sentenced to 10 days in jail after he renamed his Wi-Fi network with a pro-Kyiv slogan amidst the Russia-Ukraine war. The news agency Ria-Novosti reported on Saturday, March 10, that the Moscow court handed the sentence to an unidentified student for changing his Wi-Fi network's name to "Slava Ukraini" (Glory to Ukraine), the rallying cry of Ukrainian forces. The court found him guilty of "publicly displaying Nazi symbols or symbols associated with extremist organizations", reported the media outlet. Vladimir Putin 'Would Be Assassinated' if Russia Backs Out of Ukraine War, Claims Elon Musk.

Moscow Court Sends Student To 10-Day Jail:

