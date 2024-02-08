Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday announced the sacking of General Valery Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of the country's armed forces amid the war with Russia. The move comes after weeks of rumours over disagreements on how to fight Russia’s invasion. This was the biggest shake-up in Ukraine’s military leadership since the war began in February 2022. Zelensky appointed General Oleksandr Syrsky, the head of the army, as the new top commander. Ukraine Could Lose Its War With Russia if US Delays Military Aid, Warns Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Chief of Staff.

JUST IN - Ukraine's Zelensky sacks Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of the country's armed forces — Telegraph — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 8, 2024

I met with General Valerii Zaluzhnyi. I thanked him for the two years of defending Ukraine. We discussed the renewal that the Armed Forces of Ukraine require. We also discussed who could be part of the renewed leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The time for such a renewal… pic.twitter.com/tMnUEZ3BCX — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 8, 2024

