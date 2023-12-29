A video has surfaced on social media showing the moment a Russian missile hit a building in Ukraine’s Kyiv. Footage shows black smoke covering skies after the strike. The extent of damage due to the strike is yet to be ascertained. Both Moscow and Kyiv deny targeting civilians in the nearly 22-month-long war that Russia launched against its neighbour in February 2022. Russian Ballistic Missile Attack on Kyiv Injures More Than 50 People As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Pleads for More Western Help.

Russian Missile Strikes Kyiv Apartment

JUST IN: Russian missile hits apartment building in Kyiv pic.twitter.com/7y7sxfebuG — BNO News (@BNONews) December 29, 2023

