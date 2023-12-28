Russian official media reported on Wednesday, December 27, that Vladimir Egorov, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, had been discovered dead. According to reports, Tobolsk City Duma deputy Egorov, 46, a member of Putin's ruling United Russia party, jumped from the third-floor window of a home on Kedrovaya Street in Tobolsk in the Tyumen Oblast. Reports also quoted Russian daily Izvestia stating that Egorov could have tumbled out of a third-floor window. It is the most recent in a string of mysterious deaths involving well-known Russian faces that have occurred since President Vladimir Putin's army invaded Ukraine in February of last year. Russian Judge Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances: Artyom Bartenev, Appointed by Vladimir Putin, ‘Mysteriously’ Falls to Death From 12th Floor of Building in Kazan.

Vladimir Egorov Falls to Death From Third Floor of Building

NEW: Putin ally Vladimir Egorov 'falls to his death from third-floor window' — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 28, 2023

Putin ally Vladimir Egorov, A member of the ruling party United Russia, he was a prominent and wealthy politician in oil-rich Tobolsk in western Siberia, 'falls to his death from third-floor window' pic.twitter.com/kDw2RQTYmJ — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) December 28, 2023

