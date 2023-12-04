One of the key conspirators of the Mumbai 26/11 Terror Attacks, Sajid Mir, has reportedly been poisoned inside the Central Jail at Dera Ghazi Khan in Pakistan. The latter is currently on ventilator and was reportedly poisoned by an unknown person inside his cell. Further details are awaited. India Slams China at UN for Blocking Move To Designate Pakistan-Based LeT Leader and 26/11 Accused Sajid Mir As ‘Global Terrorist’.

Sajid Mir Poisoned

BREAKING: One of the main conspirators of the #MumbaiTerrorAttacks, Lashkar terrorist Sajid Mir poisoned by an unknown person inside Central Jail at #DeraGhaziKhan in #Pakistan. He has been airlifted by the #PakistanArmy’s #ISI and is now on ventilator support in CMH Bahawalpur. — Rishi Suri (@rishi_suri) December 4, 2023

India's most wanted and one of the main conspirators of Mumbai 26/11, Lashkar terrorist Sajid Mir poisoned by unknown person inside Central Jail Dera Ghazi Khan. A few months back he was shifted from Lahore Central Jail. He is critical and airlifted by Pakistan Army & ISI — Avinash Dharmadhikari (@Copavinash) December 4, 2023

