Reports had emerged regarding the death of Salwan Sabah Matti Momika, a controversial figure known for his public Quran-burning demonstrations. However, Norway police has denied the death rumours of the Islam critic. Momika, an Iraqi refugee, had sought asylum in Norway following deportation orders from Sweden. Momika’s actions, which included multiple instances of publicly burning the Quran, sparked global outrage and even caused delays in Sweden’s NATO entry. His provocative Quran burnings received worldwide publicity, leading to anger and criticism in several Muslim nations. Radio Genoa initially reported Momika’s death but later stated that further confirmation was awaited. The tweet announcing his death, which had over 1 million impressions, was subsequently deleted. Salwan Sabah Matti Momika Dies: Iraqi Refugee Known for Holding Quran-Burning Demonstrations Found Dead in Norway, His Last X Post Was About 'Persecution' in Sweden.

Salwan Momika Dead?

🚨 Rumours that Salwan Momika has been found dead are 𝙛𝙖𝙡𝙨𝙚. The Police’s Immigration Unit is not aware that Salwan Momika has been found dead in Norway. Thus, the rumors buzzing internationally have been denied. “The police’s immigration unit (PU) is not aware that… pic.twitter.com/oeRjglXSjk — Kosher🎗 (@KosherCockney) April 2, 2024

