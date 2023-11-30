Nepal, on Wednesday, November 29, formally registered its first same-sex marriage, becoming the first country in South Asia to do so. 36-year-old trans-woman Ram Bahadur Gurung (Maya) and 26-year-old Surendra Pandey, who identifies as male, reportedly tied the knot at Dordi Rural Municipality of Lamjung district in Western Nepal. This comes five months after Nepal's Supreme Court legalised same-sex couple marriages in the country. The duo has been in a relationship for nine years. Same Sex Couple Give Birth to Baby They Both Carried in Spain.

Nepal Registers First Same-Sex Marriage:

BREAKING: Nepal has registered its 'first LGBTQ marriage' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)