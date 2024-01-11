39-year-old Sean Gravells, the former president of a northern British Columbia pride organization, has been arrested and charged with committing sex crimes against children under 16. The charges include touching a person under 16 for sexual purposes, sexual interference of a person under 16, possession of child pornography, and importing or distributing child pornography. The alleged offences took place in or near Fort St. John, B.C., about 800 kilometres northeast of Vancouver. The interference and exploitation charges are for alleged offences on December 29, 2023, while the child pornography charges occurred on December 31. Gravells served as board president for the North Peace Pride Society (NPPS) since 2018. In response to the charges, the NPPS took swift action to remove him from the board. The society clarified that it is not implicated in any charges and these are isolated to the individual. The board member did not work directly with youth through the organisation. Gravells appeared in provincial court in Fort St. John on January 1 and his arraignment hearing is scheduled for January 29. US Shocker: Teacher Engages in Sex Acts With Minor Boy, Uses Other Students as ‘Lookouts’ in Missouri; Arrested.

Former Pride Organisation President Charged with Child-Sex Crimes

NEW - Former president of a Canadian "Pride" organization charged with committing child-sex crimes against children under 16.https://t.co/LHEj9K8CwY — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 10, 2024

