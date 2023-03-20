The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport underwent a temporary closure after two suspicious bags were left unattended on the ticket counter. Multiple specialized units, including the bomb squad, were immediately mobilised to the spot to respond to the situation. As a precaution, a bomb disposal robot was utilised to navigate the area, and a controlled explosion was carried out. The airport fully reopened shortly after police ended their investigation, and after the objects in suspicion were found to be harmless. There is no longer a threat to passengers. Colombia Helicopter Crash: Video Shows Army Chopper Crashing Down in Quibdo, Four Killed.

Explosion At Seattle-Tacoma Airport

🚨#BREAKING: Reports of a loud explosion at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport ⁰📌#Seattle | #Washington Seattle-Tacoma International Airport underwent a temporary closure due to a hazardous package left unattended on the ticketing level. Multiple specialized units,… https://t.co/tNuasJvEpz pic.twitter.com/EATlI8lxWt — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)