Secret Service agents protecting US President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden have opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in Washington. The incident took place late Sunday night in the Georgetown neighbourhood. Reports said that the agents were assigned to protect Naomi Biden when they saw the three people breaking a window of the parked and unoccupied SUV. The Secret Service says one of the agents opened fire but did not strike anyone. What They Want: US President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping Are Looking for Clarity in an Increasingly Difficult Relationship.

Naomi Biden Bodyguard’s Open Fire

BREAKING: Secret Service agents protecting Biden’s granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation’s capital. - AP pic.twitter.com/FCx4vMIinG — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 13, 2023

