Gunmen killed a Nigerian traditional monarch and kidnapped his wife after raiding his palace, police said, as outrage grows over a spate of abductions nationwide. The attackers stormed the palace of Oba Aremu Olusegun Cole in southwestern Kwara state, shot him dead and abducted his wife and another person on Thursday, according to police. State police said they had launched an investigation and beefed up security. Nigeria Boat Capsize: Eight Dead, 100 Missing After Overcrowded Ship Capsizes in Nigeria River.

