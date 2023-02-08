In a bizarre incident, Zvonimir Stevic, a Serbian MP and an anti-Kosovo chauvinist was allegedly caught watching porn during the Serbian parliament session on Kosovo. According to reports, Zvonimir Stevic was the chair of Serbian Parliament's "Comittee for Kosovo" and fraudulently listed Prishtina, Kosovo as his place of residence. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The viral footage showed Stevic watching pornographic content on his phone during a tense debate in the parliament. Tensions Are Rising Again Between Kosovo and Serbia. Here's Why.

Serbian MP Zvonimir Stevic, an anti-Kosovo chauvinist, caught watching porn during the Serbian parliament session on Kosovo. He was the chair of Serbian Parliament's "Comittee for Kosovo" and fraudulently listed Prishtina, Kosovo as his place of residence. pic.twitter.com/bXTiFhFsbK — Admirim (@admirim) February 7, 2023

