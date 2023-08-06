Heavy rain and sandstorms were reported in parts of the UAE, including Dubai, on Saturday afternoon. Abu Dhabi Police are calling on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive safely. All parks in Sharjah City will be temporarily closed due to harsh weather conditions. China Earthquake Video: 10 Injured, Buildings Collapse As 5.4 Quake Hits Near Shandong.

Sandstorms With Heavy Rain in Sharjah

Abu Dhabi Police Issues Guidelines for Motorists

#Urgent | #Attention #AlAin Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exerise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive Safely. pic.twitter.com/FPQu9QchYI — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) August 5, 2023

The municipality on Saturday announced that "Parks will be open again to the public after the end of unstable weather,". The decision to close the parks was taken after sandstorms and heavy rain hit Sharjah on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by بلدية مدينة الشارقة (@shjmunicipality)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)