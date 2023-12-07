Former Meta COO Sherly Sandberg raised her voice against rape happening during the Israel-Hamas war. She said that the United Nation's response is unacceptable to the sexual crimes of Hamas. Former Meta COO Sherly Sandberg joined a group of activists and called out the UN to respond to the world about the crimes committed by Hamas terrorists on Israeli women during the October 7 attacks. She spoke out on the issue via a CNN op-ed published in November. According to the Israel Today report, the Israeli women were "raped, abused, rallied and kidnapped" by the terrorists of Hamas. Sherly Sandberg is Jewish and founded a nonprofit group called "Lean In". Elon Musk, X Corp Sued by Former Twitter Security Head Over His 'Unlawful Sacking' for Protesting Cost-Cutting Measures at Company.

Meta COO Sherly Sandberg Speaks Against Rapes in Israel-Hamas War:

