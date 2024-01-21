Scores of cars carrying saffron banners with the image of the Ram temple participated in a massive car rally in the Bay Area, California, ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The drivers also dazzled the famous Golden Gate Bridge. A video of the Shree Ram Car Rally in California has surfaced on social media. New Jersey Ready for 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony of Ram Temple: Indians in the US Organise 350-Car Rally Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

VIDEO | Shri Ram car rally organised at California’s Golden Gate Bridge in view of #RamTemplePranPratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ny3hKroU6x — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 21, 2024

