Looting and Chaos in South Africa’s Kwazulu-Natal Province in Wake of Former President Jacob Zuma’s Arrest.

Aerial Shots of Durban:

Looting sprees continue in KwaZulu-Natal. @DasenThathiah gives us an update with aerial shots of Durban. #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/OPyz91YFFC — eNCA (@eNCA) July 13, 2021

Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa's appeal for calm last night, looting continued in the early hours of this morning. Let's get the latest on what's happening on the ground with eNCA reporter @SiphamandlaGoge at Inchanga in KZN. #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/OJfcd61EPV — eNCA (@eNCA) July 13, 2021

Looting at #Diepkloof Square continues. Looters have found a way to get out from the back of the mall so cops don’t find them. #Looters #Unrest #Looting #eNCA pic.twitter.com/WkWohoHvrt — Heidi Giokos (@HeidiGiokos) July 13, 2021

#ShutdownSA Looting spree continues in Pietermaritzburg, KZN's capital city. China Mall near Makro is on fire. @SAPoliceService members out numbered and fire brigade just arrived. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/btxCLrdtNG — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) July 13, 2021

