South Korea’s parliament on Tuesday, January 9, passed a law to ban the production, killing and selling of dogs for human consumption, a practice that dates back centuries but is now rare and frowned upon. Dog meat used to be more widely eaten, especially during the Korean War when the country was poor and food was scarce. It is the main ingredient of a traditional dish called “bosintang,” or “nourishing soup.” However, the demand for dog meat has declined over the past few decades as people’s incomes, animal rights awareness and pet ownership have increased. South Korea to Ban Dog Meat Consumption After International and Domestic Criticism of Centuries-Old Practice: Report.

South Korea Bans Dog Meat Sale:

South Korea bans the sale of dog meat, ending a centuries-old practice which became increasingly controversial. It takes effect in 2027 — BNO News (@BNONews) January 9, 2024

