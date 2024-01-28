Sri Lankan navy on Sunday, January 28 said that suspected pirates have hijacked a fishing trawler off Somalia coast. According to several reports, Somali pirates seized the multi-day fishing trawler with six fishermen onboard in the Arabian Sea. The kidnapping allegedly took place at a distance of around 1,160 nautical miles from the coast of Sri Lanka. Following the incident, Sri Lanka sought assistance from the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), the largest global maritime security partnership, in securing the release of the Sri Lankan fishing trawler along with its crew members. Indian Navy Warship Reaches Hijacked Vessel MV Lila Norfolk off Somalia Coast, Issues Warning to Pirates.

Sri Lankan Fishing Trawler Hijacked:

