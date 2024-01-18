The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) reportedly plans to mobilise 90,000 soldiers for a military exercise. As per news agency BNO News, NATO plans to mobilise 90,000 troops for its biggest military exercise since the end of the Cold War. As per a report in Reuters, around 90,000 troops will participate in NATO's biggest military exercise. The military exercise, called "Steadfast Defender 2024", will kick off next week and run through to May. "The Alliance will demonstrate its ability to reinforce the Euro-Atlantic area by a transatlantic movement of forces from North America," the alliance's top commander, Chris Cavoli, said. NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg's Term Extended, To Continue as Secretary General for Another Year.

