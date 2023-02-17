Storm Otto hit Britain on Friday (February 17), bringing life to a standstill. Roads, railway tracks and airport routes are badly affected. While there is chaos at airports, thousands of households are without power. Flights have been cancelled at Leeds Bradford Airport, and railway lines have been ruptured after a trampoline entangled in overhead wires on the approach to Leeds. According to weather reports, the storm is expected to cause more disruption as it moves across the UK. Storm Otto: Hurricane With 75-80 Mph Winds To Hit UK, Says Met Office.

Storm Otto Causes Travel Disruption, Power Cuts Across The UK

