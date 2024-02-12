A massive fire broke out at Sweden’s largest amusement park in Gothenburg on Monday, February 12, 2024. Witnesses and rescue agencies said that a strong fire started at the park consuming outdoor water slides and adjacent structures that were still under construction. Although there were no reports of casualties, authorities warned locals to stay indoors and keep their windows closed to protect themselves from the fumes as a dense black haze ascended above the city. Roller Coaster Crash in Sweden Videos: One Dead, 9 Injured After Ride Derails at Grona Lund Amusement Park in Stockholm.

Sweden Fire

WATCH: Large fire breaks out at Sweden's biggest amusement park in Gothenburg pic.twitter.com/Ckrp0v0l4o — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 12, 2024

