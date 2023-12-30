In a recent development, multiple locations linked to militias affiliated with Iran have been targeted in Syria. This comes after two projectiles were fired into Golan heights from Syria. The strikes mark a significant escalation in the region, underscoring the volatile nature of the conflict. Further details are awaited as the situation continues to unfold. Israeli Missile Strike Targets Syrian Capital Damascus.

Sites Associated With Iran-Affiliated Militias Struck

BREAKING: Several sites associated with Iran-affiliated militias have been struck in Syria — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)